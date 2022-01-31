National State Capture Judgment day looms as Zondo hands over another report Ramaphosa says he needs until June to report back on findings and recommendations B L Premium

Acting chief justice Raymond Zondo will again delve into the mechanisms of state capture on Tuesday when the second of three reports, including findings and recommendations against some of the country’s most senior politicians and public servants, is released.

The inquiry analysed claims of state capture, corruption and fraud in the public sector, including state-owned enterprises (SOEs) during former president Jacob Zuma’s reign. The process included open hearings from 2018 to 2021...