State Capture
Judgment day looms as Zondo hands over another report
Ramaphosa says he needs until June to report back on findings and recommendations
31 January 2022 - 20:30
Acting chief justice Raymond Zondo will again delve into the mechanisms of state capture on Tuesday when the second of three reports, including findings and recommendations against some of the country’s most senior politicians and public servants, is released.
The inquiry analysed claims of state capture, corruption and fraud in the public sector, including state-owned enterprises (SOEs) during former president Jacob Zuma’s reign. The process included open hearings from 2018 to 2021...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now