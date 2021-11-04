EDITORIAL: Team SA stands out in the Glasgow crowd

While there is much to be done at the UN Climate Change Conference before we can venture to call it a success, SA’s landmark climate finance deal has helped the gathering get off to a positive start.

Thanks to the foresight of the team at Eskom, the work had been done well in advance of the conference and SA stood out from the crowd in that it had a plan to put on the table.

For their part, developed countries are anxious to be seen to be doing something. Their citizens are mobilised and intent on getting their governments to address the climate change problem. Promises to mobilise $100bn a year to support developing countries have fallen badly short.

COP26, being held in Glasgow, Scotland, presented a moment of unprecedented opportunity for this reason and to their credit President Cyril Ramaphosa and his environment minister Barbara Creecy grabbed it and used it well. As well as having the groundwork done by Eskom to draw on, they were strongly encouraged by an active Presidential Climate Commission, chaired by former cabinet minister Valli Moosa, as well as activist groups which have done effective work to awaken government and corporate SA to the climate issues.

While there is much optimism right now, it is worth keeping in mind that SA’s energy transition is a huge task. Up to 85% of SA’s energy is generated from coal and the country is the world’s 12th -largest emitter.

To make the transition, Eskom, which owns and runs the national transmission grid, requires enormous investment. This is to enable new connections of renewable energy generation, whether privately owned or public.

The grid in the Northern Cape, the optimal part of the country for solar PV, is saturated, energy officials have said. After the latest round of projects, announced last week, there will no space for additional connections. Decommissioning plants is costly. Eskom wants to build renewable energy so that its staff will be employed after the transition and the company will still receive revenue.