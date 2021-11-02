EDITORIAL: Saving itself is always the ANC’s priority

Monday’s local elections, with results expected to trickle in this week, may — or may not — have represented an existential crisis for the ANC and its hold on power.

That may have been enough justification for President Cyril Ramaphosa to skip the UN Climate Change conference, known as COP26, that got under way in Glasgow, Scotland, a day earlier. A debate may well be had which of the events was of more importance for the interests of SA, as opposed to those of the ruling party.

Eskom CEO André de Ruyter is there, though back at home the concern is more about keeping the lights on than a green transition years down the line. The utility is the main driver in making SA the 12th biggest global emitter of greenhouse gases, despite barely being among the top 40 largest economies.



On the conference itself, it is easy to be sceptical despite the greater sense of urgency since the release in August of the latest Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) report, which UN secretary-general António Guterres called a “code red” for humanity.

The host of COP26 is UK prime minister Boris Johnson, a former sceptic who used his previous career as a newspaper columnist to rubbish scientific warnings on the effects of climate change. Now he is warning about potential global competition for food and a decline in civilisation brought about by mass immigration due to climate change and extreme weather events.

That does not augur well for the credibility of the summit and what may come out of it. Even those who accept the sincerity of the leaders attending it in Glasgow, might question if anything concrete has ever emerged from such conferences.



And they might not be encouraged by what came out of the G20 summit in Rome that preceded COP26. The commitments there were seen as mild and an indication that countries will still be guided by short-term domestic considerations, and getting consensus will not be easy.