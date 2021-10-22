EDITORIAL: MultiChoice sees a bad movie replay in Nigerian tax bill
Pay-TV group is the latest foreign victim of the West African government’s shakedowns
For a country struggling to diversify its economy away from oil, a fossil fuel shunned by investors and consumers, you’d think Nigeria would think twice about targeting foreign companies with its now familiar shakedown playbook.
MultiChoice, the SA satellite pay-TV group with a big presence in the West African country, is the latest victim of President Muhammadu Buhari’s administration, which has slapped it with a $4.4bn (or more than R60bn in today’s money) tax bill...
