EDITORIAL: Government needs to move faster in implementing structural reforms
Without tackling reforms SA will find it hard, if not impossible, to solve the problem of public debt
The International Monetary Fund’s (IMF’s) latest regional report on Sub-Saharan Africa makes sobering reading. Our region is forecast to be the world’s slowest growing in the next couple of years.
That is primarily because it is the world’s least vaccinated region. But it is also because public finances were already strained before the pandemic, allowing little room to address the economic fallout of Covid-19...
