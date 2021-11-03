Politics High-level coalition talks get under way as parties eye crucial metros ANC and DA walk back their earlier indications B L Premium

As vote counting was being finalised, SA’s two leading political parties walked back previous indications that they would work together to govern metros, potentially leaving smaller parties such as ActionSA and the EFF as kingmakers.

ANC deputy-general Jessie Duarte ruled out a coalition with the DA, saying co-operating with the sometimes bitter political rival would be “a bridge too far” for the governing party, which suffered bruising setbacks that are set to leave it with less than 50% in all but one of the country’s eight metros...