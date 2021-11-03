High-level coalition talks get under way as parties eye crucial metros
ANC and DA walk back their earlier indications
03 November 2021 - 23:44
As vote counting was being finalised, SA’s two leading political parties walked back previous indications that they would work together to govern metros, potentially leaving smaller parties such as ActionSA and the EFF as kingmakers.
ANC deputy-general Jessie Duarte ruled out a coalition with the DA, saying co-operating with the sometimes bitter political rival would be “a bridge too far” for the governing party, which suffered bruising setbacks that are set to leave it with less than 50% in all but one of the country’s eight metros...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now