World leaders at COP26 promise to end deforestation by 2030

Leaders at the COP26 global climate conference in Glasgow have promised to stop deforestation by the end of the decade and slash emissions of the potent greenhouse gas methane.

While major powers have traded blame for the world's inability to agree on rapid reductions in the use of fossil fuels to limit global warming to manageable levels, there are at least signs of resolve in other areas.

Nearly 90 countries have joined a US- and EU-led effort to slash emissions of methane by 2030 from 2020 levels, a senior Biden administration official said ahead of a formal announcement on Tuesday.

Methane is shorter-lived in the atmosphere than carbon dioxide but 80 times more potent in warming the earth. As a result, cutting emissions of the gas, which is estimated to have accounted for 30% of global warming since pre-industrial times, is one of the most effective ways of slowing climate change.

The Global Methane Pledge, which was first announced in September, now includes half of the top 30 methane emitters, accounting for two-thirds of the global economy, according to the US official.

Among the new signatories to be announced on Tuesday is Brazil — one of the world’s five biggest emitters of methane, which is generated in cows’ digestive systems, in landfill waste and in oil and gas production. Three of the others — China, Russia and India — have not signed up, while Australia has said it will not back the pledge.

Humanity has also boosted the greenhouse gases in the atmosphere by cutting down the forests that absorb roughly 30% of carbon dioxide emissions, according to the nonprofit World Resources Institute (WRI).

In 2020, the world lost 258,000km2 of forest, an area larger than the UK according to WRI's Global Forest Watch.