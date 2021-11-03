LETTER: SA blundering towards a precipice

Carol Paton’s election analysis has been astute and accurate (“ANC and DA converge in centre of coalition crossroads”, November 3). Voters have worked out that the ANC cannot change while it harbours corrupt cadres for fear of seeing them decked out in orange, and cannot renew itself while the corrupt infest its ranks.

The credibility of the ANC can only be restored if it instructs the government to reform the criminal justice administration to enable it to end the culture of kleptocracy without consequences that was nurtured on Jacob Zuma’s watch and lives on in covidpreneurism. The political will to do so is lacking, despite a promising ANC national executive committee resolution that has not been implemented by cabinet, either urgently or at all.

The country blunders on towards a precipice despite being able to turn away from the looming crash with straightforward reform to re-empower corruption-busters. Luthuli House must surely know that harbouring the corrupt is a recipe for electoral disaster for the ANC.

Now coalitions beckon in which fickle partners fall out and ratepayer interests are relegated and neglected. The poor track record of municipal coalitions in SA can best be addressed by concluding service delivery-oriented coalition agreements that leave no room for the fickle to exploit selfishly.

Paul Hoffman, Accountability Now

