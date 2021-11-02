National Elections boss Sy Mamabolo defends commission Undertrained and ‘incompetent’ presiding officers have been a problem raised by parties, while there has been an arrest for ballot-stuffing by an official in KZN B L Premium

The Electoral Commission of SA’s (IEC’s) chief electoral officer, Sy Mamabolo, sprang to commission’s defence on Tuesday, shielding its integrity from criticism despite numerous complaints and objections from voters and political parties raised with it.

The grievances that have been raised with the IEC include logical problems where registered voters did not appear on the voters roll. Voters who had registered a change of address were also unable to cast their vote as a result of the new information not being captured and IEC staff not been adequately trained...