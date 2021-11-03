JUSTICE MALALA: Ramaphosa chose the ANC over SA, and he’s paying the price
The party gambled with the only card it had to play in the local elections — and it turned out to be a joker
03 November 2021 - 08:00
The horrendous voter turnout and the ANC’s dire performance in this week’s local elections are a clear and unambiguous message from the electorate that it is unhappy with the pace of President Cyril Ramaphosa’s reforms. The results herald a torrid time for him in the 2024 elections.
The ANC took a clear, conscious decision not to name its mayoral candidates for the various municipalities the party was contesting across the country. Instead, it chose to go with the asset it had: Ramaphosa’s popularity. Election posters across the country bore his smiling face. ..
