National Explainer: What next after the local government elections? Coalitions will be the order of the day, making election of mayors and speakers more complicated as parties jostle for power

As the dust settles after the local government elections, focus will now turn to the first municipal council meetings amid clear indications that hung councils will be the order of the day in some of SA’s 257 municipalities.

Hung councils, in which no political party wins an outright majority, mean that coalitions will continue to dominate the political landscape. This means the election of mayors and speakers, among other crucial positions, will be more complicated and fraught as parties jostle for power. ..