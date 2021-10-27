Opinion / Editorials EDITORIAL: If a great ‘vaccine divide’ ensues, mandate-hesitant SA must blame itself The government is grappling with flagging demand and it looks increasingly unlikely SA will achieve its target of vaccinating 70% of adults by December

Late in October, SA joined a select club of countries who are offering Covid-19 vaccines to children as young as 12 years of age.

It’s a move that will not only boost the country's immunisation campaign but may go a long way to offering protection to families, teachers and limiting disruptions to schools as they go into the year-end examinations period...