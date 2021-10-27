EDITORIAL: If a great ‘vaccine divide’ ensues, mandate-hesitant SA must blame itself
The government is grappling with flagging demand and it looks increasingly unlikely SA will achieve its target of vaccinating 70% of adults by December
Late in October, SA joined a select club of countries who are offering Covid-19 vaccines to children as young as 12 years of age.
It’s a move that will not only boost the country's immunisation campaign but may go a long way to offering protection to families, teachers and limiting disruptions to schools as they go into the year-end examinations period...
This article is free to read if you register or sign in.
If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.