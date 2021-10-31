Endangered countries call for 'climate emergency pact' to accelerate cuts in emissions
Developing nations put pressure on big polluters for more ambitious targets
31 October 2021 - 06:28
Former Maldives president Mohamed Nasheed, who held the world’s first underwater cabinet meeting in 2009 in a symbolic cry for help for his low-lying island nation, says he’s not pessimistic about efforts to ramp up global climate action...
