WEBINAR | Can SA negotiate the climate finance deal we need at COP26?

With its ignominious ranking as the 12th-largest emitter of greenhouse gases, SA is firmly in the spotlight at the COP26 conference in Glasgow, Scotland. While Africa’s most advanced economy is grappling with an economic and social crisis, it is also seen as an important component of the global fight against climate change. So what will it take to get SA to play its part?

Climate finance is one of the most contentious issues on the agenda at the 12-day congregation of world leaders. Without financial support from wealthy countries — which are responsible for the bulk of historical greenhouse gas emissions and climate change — developing countries will be unable to adapt and the goal of averting a full-blown climate crisis will be out of reach.

For SA, the most coal-reliant nation in the G20, a just transition to renewable energy is largely dependent on financing agreements.

Rich nations have so far failed to meet their commitments to mobilise at least $100bn a year to assist developing countries in combating climate change and adapting to a warmer planet. But as the world nears 1.5°C of warming vs pre-industrial times, the pressure is on to act fast.

BlackRock, the world’s largest asset manager, says developing nations need as much as $1-trillion a year for mitigation and adaptation projects. And rich countries should be forking out $100bn a year in grant-equivalent funding alone — rather than a mix of grants and repayable loans. BlackRock argues this would be a worthwhile investment considering the world is likely to lose 25% of its economic output over the next two decades if no climate change mitigation measures are taken.

Heading into COP26, SA had already started negotiations with foreign governments, including the UK, US, Germany, France and the EU. A number of decarbonisation plans, which would be funded by grants and concessional loans, have been put on the table.

Analysts say SA should make a strong case for itself and negotiate the best deal it possibly can.