Everything you need to know about SA’s local government elections

26 October 2021 - 17:31

Joburg must return to the ANC, Cyril Ramaphosa tells ANC supporters

President plays down electricity crisis amid complaints over poor service delivery and flawed candidate process

By Luyolo Mkentane
DA urges voters to snub smaller parties

The party is worried the opposition vote will be split to the benefit of the ANC

By Thando Maeko
Tshwane is Gauteng’s high-risk hub of election hotspots, says Bheki Cele

The police minister says risk assessors have identified between 270 and 300 high-risk election hotspots nationwide

By Erin Bates
KZN in focus as security cluster meets ahead of elections

IEC, business and political leaders appeal for calm  in run-up to November 1 poll

By Mary Papayya

EDITORIAL: What is at stake for Cyril Ramaphosa as SA prepares to vote

If the ANC fares badly, a campaign against the president will almost certainly start immediately

JOHN STEENHUISEN: Ramaphosa’s ‘long game’ is nothing but quiet complicity

The Great Reformer has turned out to be the Great Pretender, hiding his failures behind a strategic inertia

By John Steenhuisen
FLOYD SHIVAMBU: Capable municipalities should be at centre of industrial ...

Industrial sites built to decentralise cities in the 1970s and 1980s are today standing empty, writes Floyd Shivambu

By Floyd Shivambu

The DA-run Midvaal municipality is widely considered to be one of the best run municipalities in the country, stemming from clean audits for the past five years. Despite this, the people of Sicelo informal settlement have said service delivery is near non-existent for them. Residents will have the opportunity to vote for change in the November 1 local elections.

The EFF launched its 2021 local government elections manifesto in Gandhi Square in the Johannesburg CBD on September 26 2021. The EFF contested elections for the first time in 2014 during the national polls and became the third most popular party in the country. EFF leader Julius Malema addressed his supporters at the launch.

ANC president Cyril Ramaphosa showed off his Afrikaans as he visited several areas in the Western Cape as the party continues campaigning ahead of the local government elections on November 1.

South Africans will be heading to the polls in just over a month to make their mark in the local government elections and in order to secure votes in the lead up to that, political parties are promising citizens job creation, an end to corruption and even the abolishment of load-shedding. Alishia Seckam spoke to political analyst Ongama Mtimka for his assessment of the political landscape



