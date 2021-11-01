National Voters shun political parties in low turnout Voting plagued by logistical problems

As voting drew to a close on Monday night early indications were of a historically low turnout countrywide, signalling that voters have shunned political parties and that their faith in democracy is in decline.

At 7pm on Monday the Electoral Commission of SA (IEC) said with two hours to go only 30% of those eligible had voted. This was way off the 54% recorded in the previous municipal elections in 2016. That year ANC supporters stayed away en masse, while the DA reaped the benefits and smaller parties such as the EFF became kingmakers in some of the metros...