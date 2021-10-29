Opinion / Editorials EDITORIAL: Voters, tired of rhetoric, want real change The dominant parties have made mistakes and are no longer attractive to the people

Ahead of the local government elections on Monday, almost all major political parties face at least one common problem: sceptical and disillusioned voters.

Take the ANC. A generation after the party was swept into power, many black South Africans would say its leaders haven’t lived up to their promise of a “better life for all” and in recent years have been more concerned with internal power struggles and competition for resources...