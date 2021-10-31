Business Newsmaker Power cuts 'a disaster for productivity' in SA Productivity SA chair says load-shedding worsening B L Premium

Mthunzi Mdwaba, chair of Productivity SA, says load-shedding is disastrous for the country’s productivity and competitiveness and devastating for investment.

“These very unpredictable, uncertain bouts of load-shedding, which seem to be getting worse every day, are a disaster for productivity and competitiveness in this country.”..