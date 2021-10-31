Newsmaker
Power cuts 'a disaster for productivity' in SA
Productivity SA chair says load-shedding worsening
31 October 2021 - 06:21
Mthunzi Mdwaba, chair of Productivity SA, says load-shedding is disastrous for the country’s productivity and competitiveness and devastating for investment.
“These very unpredictable, uncertain bouts of load-shedding, which seem to be getting worse every day, are a disaster for productivity and competitiveness in this country.”..
