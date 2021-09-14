Opinion / Editorials EDITORIAL: As vote approaches, SA is none the wiser about who really funds politics

SA’s voters will elect political representatives in the upcoming local government polls all but oblivious as to how parties vying for their support are funded.

Last week, the Electoral Commission of SA (IEC) tabled its first report on private donations to political parties. Overall it was a fail, though it did reveal key sources of private funds for the two main parties...