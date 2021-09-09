EDITORIAL: Reprieve will help ANC — not save it

It would have been poetic justice had the ANC’s incompetence finally hit the party where it hurts most: its electoral prospects. Its failure to register candidates correctly in 300 wards across 94 municipalities for the upcoming local election would have had a disastrous impact on its election performance.

But the reprieve from the Electoral Commission (IEC) means the ANC will, most likely, be able to register candidates in time for the election set to be held before November 1. Not since 1994 has there been a more uncertain road to a poll.

As it is, the ANC’s chance to remedy this defect, and register its candidates, is not yet assured, since the DA will challenge this in court — and legal scholars say it’s not entirely clear which way it’ll go.

Still, the IEC seems pretty confident of its decision, arguing that once the process to register voters is opened, it only makes sense that the registration of candidates should follow. It cites section 9 of the Constitution which states that every citizen has a right to vote and be voted for.

Should the DA fail in its bid to halt the registration process, the ANC will be free to submit its councillor nominations. You’d think that having botched this effort the first time, the ANC would be able to get its act together, given another chance. But the sheer number of wards in which the party messed up last time suggests this can’t be accepted as a given.

Over the weekend, the ANC spoke fiercely about how heads must roll for this disaster. And surely, you’d imagine, heads should roll.

But Ramaphosa’s speech to the ANC lekgotla — in which he warned the party to prepare for deputy chief justice Raymond Zondo’s report into state capture, which he said would likely "misrepresent" the role of the ANC’s deployment policy, and spoke of how the government needs to "do more" in the economy — shows how fatally deluded the ANC is about its standing.