Opinion / Editorials EDITORIAL: Jacob Zuma’s medical parole must be reviewed The DA’s review request seeks to determine whether the correct process was followed

The long arm of state capture seems to have stretched outrageously and brazenly from former president Jacob Zuma’s prison cell into the heart of government.

National commissioner of correctional services Arthur Fraser has openly admitted to having overruled the decision by the medical parole advisory board not to grant Zuma parole on the grounds that his medical condition was stable. The board consists of medical doctors with the expertise to pass judgment on the matter, unlike Fraser. This means that Zuma will be released from prison after serving less than two months of his 15-month jail term imposed by the Constitutional Court for contempt of court after he failed to appear before the Zondo commission of inquiry into state capture...