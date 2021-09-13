Opinion / Editorials EDITORIAL: Two decades after 9/11, it’s back to square one No region in the world was spared from the attacks on the Twin Towers

The attacks on the Twin Towers in New York that fateful Tuesday morning in 2001 was one of those events that most people who were adults at the time can remember where they were when they happened.

Even if it’s not clear at that moment, those observing such events immediately know that the ramifications are going to be significant...