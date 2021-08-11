Opinion / Editorials EDITORIAL: Tourism needs capable fighter, not reluctant ministerial reject

The elevation of Lindiwe Sisulu to tourism minister was not exactly welcomed with acclaim. In fact, very few saw it as an elevation.

The consensus was that Sisulu, a member of the ANC royalty who has been in parliament since 1994, had suffered the same fate as Stella Ndabeni-Abrahams, who was demoted from telecommunication to small business development, a ministry that has failed to show it has any value despite the importance of the sector it purports to support. ..