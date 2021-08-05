Cranes return to the V&A Waterfront
SA’s most-visited landmark was dealt a huge blow by travel restrictions, curfews and alcohol bans, but the V&A Waterfront is forging ahead with its development pipeline
05 August 2021 - 05:00
From humble beginnings in 1988, when Transnet established the Victoria & Alfred (V&A) Waterfront at Cape Town’s then derelict harbour on the edge of the foreshore, the mixed-use precinct is today SA’s most-visited tourist destination.
By the first quarter of 2020, 26-million annual visitors had clocked in at the V&A — nearly 30% of them international tourists...
