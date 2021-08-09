Opinion / Columnists NEVA MAKGETLA: Finding the new normal in the economy The pandemic demands that we tackle structural problems to sustainably reduce inequality BL PREMIUM

At the start of the pandemic we all assumed our world would soon snap back to normal. Now we are used to wearing masks, opening windows and thinking twice before hugging family members. There is no going back, however much we mourn the halcyon pre-Covid-19 past.

The SA economy is also slouching towards a new normal. Yet the policy discourse has mostly doubled down on long-standing debates rather than grappling with the changes. Partly that reflects the fact that the postpandemic economy is still emerging. But it also suggests confirmation bias — we tend to read new developments as reinforcing our existing beliefs, rather than challenging them. ..