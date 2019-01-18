EDITORIAL: ANC plan to tap into prescribed assets is a bad idea

The most galling thing about the proposal is that it operates off the notion that local and foreign investors don’t invest in government-controlled assets. They do, in huge quantities. These assets include the Industrial Development Corporation, Development Bank of Southern Africa and the Land Bank. What they don’t do or resist doing is investing in poorly run state-owned enterprises. Forcing investment into these institutions won’t solve the problem. Arguably, it would make it worse, by making the institutions invulnerable to the discipline that free capital allocation imposes.

There is also a huge difference between the savings industry context in which prescribed assets were imposed by the apartheid regime and the current investment context. Prior to 1990, in both SA and the world, the dominant savings instrument was the defined benefit pensions fund. Since then, there has been a massive shift towards defined contribution funds. The shift has taken place partly because it suited all parties; companies were freed from the burden of guaranteeing a proportion of a retiree’s salary, while employees were free to invest in assets that typically had higher returns which would often give them a better deal overall.

But if the government were to force pension funds to invest in assets with lower returns, there is a good chance they are not going to be happy about it. One of the common misconceptions of the economically illiterate is that capital markets are the exclusive playground of the rich. In fact, they fundamentally rest in SA and most parts of the world on the retirement savings of all employees, from the CEO to the office cleaner. Substandard returns are a concern not only for executives but also trade unions. The ANC might unwittingly be inviting a backlash from its own supporters.

We don’t know of course what the ANC might come up with; it may be a trivial amount, or it may be large. But it’s worth asking if there are options, and the answer is, of course, there are. The simplest one would be to implement a tax reduction for certain kinds of investments. This is something that has existed for years in the US, where certain bonds for states and cities are entirely tax-exempt. In the EU they have done it a different way by establishing a first loss guarantee fund called the European Fund for Strategic Investment ​that reduces the risk for investors into projects that may not normally attract investment.

The problem is that in fact for good projects there will always be capital. The problem is not the supply of capital, it’s the supply of fundable projects.