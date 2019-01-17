ANC manifesto: old promises in new packaging?

The ANC’s election manifesto launch over the weekend — unofficially opening the campaigning season for the May elections — was more a show of force than the delivery of a concrete plan to get SA running optimally.

The 66-page document contains a stark admission by the party and its president, Cyril Ramaphosa: "We accept that mistakes have been made and, in some critical areas, progress has stalled."

If one looks back at the five years since the party’s last manifesto, in 2014, it is clear that progress not only stalled in the intervening years, but that the priorities of the government under then president Jacob Zuma shifted almost entirely from delivery to a self-serving project of accumulation by elites.

Thereafter, governance was characterised by an intense battle between those driving state capture and those resisting it — a struggle that became more pronounced when Ramaphosa took over as caretaker president in February 2018.

It is within this context that the ANC has launched its opening salvo for the 2019 elections. To that extent, the manifesto is a reflection of the times: a nod to the populism pushed by parties such as the EFF; an accommodation of the factionalism in the ruling party itself; a push, in part, for political expediency.

But it also builds on the work Ramaphosa began when he took the party reins in December 2017. If he is able to use his likely incumbency over the next five years to deliver on his promises, SA could move forward from the five years that were lost to a parasitic project of elite enrichment.

But the ANC’s record on delivery against promises has not been particularly good. So it’s also worth considering the 2019 manifesto in the context of its 2014 one.

Economy and jobs

The 2019 manifesto promises to double the annual rate of employment creation to 275,000 — which was among the outcomes of Ramaphosa’s 2018 jobs summit.

Back in 2014 it promised 6-million "work opportunities" and 250,000 jobs — a promise that preceded an economic decline that culminated in the highest unemployment levels SA has yet seen.

The ANC has promised to increase worker ownership of the economy, address monopolies and excessive economic concentration, and open up the economy to small and medium-sized enterprises. (Though it plans to cut state procurement to small businesses and co-operatives to 30%, from 75% in 2014.)

The manifesto has incorporated Ramaphosa’s investment drive, which looks to increase investment to R1.2-trillion over the next year to grow the economy and create jobs. It also includes an industrial plan and moves to craft a "digital revolution".

Contentiously — and confusingly — the party says it will align the mandate of the SA Reserve Bank with its "second phase of the transition" — the push for "economic freedom". The inclusion of this in the manifesto was the subject of intense debate in the national executive committee; it was argued that the clause has no place in an election manifesto.