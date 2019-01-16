Politics

WATCH: The ANC’S election manifesto on pension assets

16 January 2019 - 11:28 Business Day TV
ANC president Cyril Ramaphosa. Picture: RAJESH JANTILAL/AFP
ANC president Cyril Ramaphosa. Picture: RAJESH JANTILAL/AFP

The country is preparing for the 2019 general election and so far the ANC is the only party that has released its election manifesto. The manifesto has been criticised by other political players for lacking innovation but what has caught attention is the party’s plan to investigate the introduction of prescribed assets on financial institutions’ funds to unlock resources for investments in social and economic development.

Andrew Canter from Futuregrowth Asset Management joined Business Day TV to discuss the manifesto and what it might mean for financial institutions.

Andrew Canter from Futuregrowth Asset Management joins Business Day TV for his perspective on the ANC’s plan to investigate the introduction of prescribed assets on financial institutions’ funds

OR LISTEN TO THE AUDIO:

ANC vows to preserve Reserve Bank’s mandate

Analysts have warned that the manifesto points to uncertainty about the party’s commitment to the Bank’s independence
National
2 days ago

ANC aligns manifesto with Cyril Ramaphosa’s vision

During his first state of the nation address the president outlined his plans for bolstering the economy and investment and tackling rampant ...
Politics
2 days ago

EDITOR’S LUNCHBOX: Electioneering 2019 has solidly kicked off

The mixed messages of the ANC's manifesto, and Steinhoff directors — including Markus Jooste — get served
Opinion
2 days ago

