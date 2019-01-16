WATCH: The ANC’S election manifesto on pension assets

The country is preparing for the 2019 general election and so far the ANC is the only party that has released its election manifesto. The manifesto has been criticised by other political players for lacking innovation but what has caught attention is the party’s plan to investigate the introduction of prescribed assets on financial institutions’ funds to unlock resources for investments in social and economic development.

Andrew Canter from Futuregrowth Asset Management joined Business Day TV to discuss the manifesto and what it might mean for financial institutions.