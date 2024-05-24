HILARY JOFFE: Failure narrative is compelling but state’s reforms can lead to success
How will history judge Ramaphosa’s sixth administration?
24 May 2024 - 05:00
How will the economic history books judge the sixth administration of President Cyril Ramaphosa? Will it be the administration in which the economy finally failed? Or the one that proved the turning point for reforms that laid the basis for the economy’s eventual success?
We may not know the answer for years, even decades. But the question matters, as SA goes to the polls to elect a seventh administration...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.