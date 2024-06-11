TIISETSO MOTSOENENG: Strategic insight or performance play at Absa?
In the high-stakes game of corporate leadership, the moves are seldom straightforward and the strategy is cloaked in layers of complexity. But performance is the usual suspect when executives are being reshuffled in or out of the executive leadership team.
Whispers of a shake-up within Absa’s executive committee, as first reported by Dineo Faku (https://www.businesslive.co.za/bt/business-and-economy/2024-05-26-new-race-storm-over-absas-top-jobs/) of Business Day’s sister publication Business Times, with Saviour Chibiya’s name floating in the corridors as a potential candidate for reassignment or removal, have raised more than a few eyebrows...
