Brics member Brazil plans new fiscal target for 2025

The government is said to be aiming for a primary surplus equal to 0.1% of GDP

14 April 2024 - 15:53
by Marcela Ayres and Bernardo Caram
Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. Picture: 123RF
Brasilia — Brazil’s government is preparing a new fiscal target for 2025, aiming for a primary surplus equal to 0.1% of GDP, two sources with direct knowledge of the matter says.  

Speaking on condition of anonymity because the discussions are private, the sources said on Friday there has been no final decision, but the government intends to loosen the target from the 2025 surplus of 0.5% of GDP it had suggested in 2023.

The government will set the new target in the budget guidelines bill, which must be sent to congress by April 15. The planning and finance ministries said on Friday it had postponed the bill’s presentation to the press to Monday at 4.30pm local time, shifting from an earlier morning announcement.

The ministries did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

According to both sources, the government is also expected to indicate that a primary surplus of 1% of GDP, previously projected to be achieved in 2026, will now be postponed to 2028.

In practice, this extension will imply a longer period for stabilising Brazil’s growing public debt. Considered the country’s primary solvency indicator, the gross debt rose to 75.5% of GDP in February, up from 71.8% a year earlier.

Government officials had already suggested this week that the target should be relaxed, stressing the government will still seek an improvement compared to the official goal of eliminating the primary deficit in 2024.

When President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva introduced a fresh fiscal framework in 2023, constraining spending growth to 70% of revenue increases while permitting a minimum expansion of 0.6% and a maximum of 2.5% above inflation annually, it mandated the ongoing pursuit of primary budget targets alongside these regulations.

The left-wing government also established a range for achieving the fiscal target, which, starting this year, has a tolerance margin of one-quarter of a percentage point on either side.

Reuters

EDITORIAL: Zelensky’s African safari

Ukrainian president’s visit will revive hopes that Pretoria can still act as an honest broker
3 days ago

NICHOLAS SHUBITZ: Brics’ own credit ratings agencies could avert high debt servicing costs

Emerging economies feel that high servicing costs become self-fulfilling prophecies
1 week ago

JOHN DLUDLU: Brics+ needs common values, not anti-West rants

The bloc's founders have done little to dispel the anti-West narrative
3 weeks ago
