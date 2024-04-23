World / Americas

Brazil sets import quotas for 11 steel products

Brazil’s industry ministry is investigating alleged dumping of Chinese products

23 April 2024 - 22:21
by Lisandra Paraguassu
Brazil President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva in Brasilia, Brazil, April 19 2024. Picture: REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino
Brasilia — Brazil’s government on Tuesday decided to impose import quotas on 11 steel products and a 25% tax on them when those volumes are exceeded, a state foreign trade entity said in a statement.

The government, which said the measure will be in place for 12 months, did not provide details about the quotas or products involved, but noted it was also considering implementing quotas for four other steel products.

In March, Brazil’s industry ministry launched a probe into alleged dumping of Chinese products, including metal sheets and prepainted steel, as well as chemicals and tyres, the Financial Times reported.

The trade tension creates a difficulty for President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva as Brazil is a Brics member state along with China, Russia, India and SA. 

Brazil’s steelmaking sector had been long asking the government to impose higher taxation on steel imports, claiming that cheaper steel from Russia and China had been “flooding” the local market and making Brazilian firms idle plants.

“The government will monitor market conditions during these 12 months and hopes the measure will contribute to reducing idle capacity in the local steel industry,” the government’s Gecex/Camex body said.

Gerdau, Usiminas, CSN and the local units of ArcelorMittal and Ternium are some of Brazil’s largest steelmakers. With Staff Writer

Reuters 

VW to invest R4bn for building its new SUV in Eastern Cape

The first phase of the upgrade at the Kariega assembly plant will be at the end of 2024
Companies
1 week ago

Brics member Brazil plans new fiscal target for 2025

The government is said to be aiming for a primary surplus equal to 0.1% of GDP
World
1 week ago

Brazilian judge overrules Elon Musk

The billionaire CEO brazenly said he would reactivate accounts on the social media platform X that the judge had ordered blocked
Companies
2 weeks ago
