JONNY STEINBERG: Last line of defence against corruption is a hollow void
The organised-crime investigation into the murder of Cloete Murray is just organised madness
Kyle Cowen’s outstanding investigative reporting on the 2023 murder of Cloete Murray and his son, published in March by News24, should make anyone invested in the quality of SA journalism proud. It also reveals more starkly and more shockingly than anything else published in recent times what is wrong with the SA Police Service. It really is the grimmest, most frightening of all possible tales.
To recap, Murray was an insolvency practitioner who had been appointed liquidator of several companies implicated in state capture, such as Bosasa and Trillian. In March 2023, he and his son were gunned down in broad daylight on the N1 between Johannesburg and Pretoria. Nobody has been arrested for the crime. ..
