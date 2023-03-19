National

Insolvency sector asks government for protection after Murray slayings

Saripa says liquidators should be able to work without fear after shooting of Bosasa liquidator Cloete Murray and his son

19 March 2023 - 10:16 Garth Theunissen
UPDATED 20 March 2023 - 15:31

The SA Restructuring and Insolvency Practitioners Association (Saripa) has called on the government to ensure the safety of those working in the sector after the killing of a high-profile member and his son in what some have labelled a targeted assassination.

Insolvency practitioner Cloete Murray and his son Thomas were fatally shot on the N1 near Midrand, Johannesburg, on Saturday afternoon. Thomas Murray was declared dead on the scene, while his father was rushed to hospital but died from his injuries the following morning. Paramedics at the scene of the shooting on Saturday said both men had been shot several times...

