MIKE DOLAN: Timing rate cuts: art or indecision?
Central banks are singing from the same sheet music while dancing to different tunes
22 February 2024 - 05:00
London — Art more than science? Just two months after Federal Reserve policymakers flagged 75 basis points of interest rate cuts for this year, some observers are already musing about the risks should the economy take off again from here — potentially obviating the need for any cuts at all.
Seriously? In fairness, they’re just sketching scenarios and remain broadly wedded to December’s quarterly projections — even if officials remain vague on exact timing...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.