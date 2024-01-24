STATE OF THE SMART
JOHAN STEYN: AI at your fingertips: the future of on-device intelligence
Apple and Samsung are pioneering the integration of artificial intelligence into smartphones
The landscape of computing has witnessed a paradigm shift in recent years, moving away from centralised cloud-based systems to a more distributed framework known as edge computing. This transition is characterised by bringing computation and data storage closer to where data is generated, reducing latency and bandwidth usage. A pivotal aspect of this shift is the integration of artificial intelligence (AI) at the edge, a trend that giants such as Apple and Samsung are pioneering on smartphones.
Apple’s approach to edge computing is evident in its recent AI initiatives and hardware innovations. The company has transitioned to creating its own silicon chips, optimised for AI tasks. These chips enable more efficient on-device processing, aligning with the principles of edge computing. Apple’s strategy reflects a focus on enhancing user privacy and device performance, as seen in its latest products that leverage AI for various functions while ensuring that data processing occurs ...
