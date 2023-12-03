Opinion ARTHUR GOLDSTUCK: It’s the cloud driving the motor industry B L Premium

Cars may be confined to the road but, increasingly, they depend on the cloud. From the design and manufacture of vehicles to driving and maintenance, cloud computing has become critical to every aspect of motoring.

When the BMW Group announced recently that it had chosen Amazon Web Services (AWS) as the preferred cloud provider for its automated driving platform, it was about more than connecting cars to the internet. That may have been cutting edge 10 years ago, but is a standard expectation today...