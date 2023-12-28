WANDILE SIHLOBO: The lie of the land for 2023/24
The conditions and outlook for summer crops in SA’s central and eastern regions is promising, though there’s cause for some cause for concern in the north and west
28 December 2023 - 08:00
I typically drive from Pretoria to the Wild Coast in the Eastern Cape each December, which allows me to assess SA’s agricultural conditions after the first few months of the summer season.
Whether one enjoys the trip largely depends on weather conditions and the subsequent effect on crops and vegetation. In drought seasons, like 2015, traversing dry grains and oilseed fields and dry grazing veld can be depressing. Conversely, it can be an uplifting drive in rainy seasons, with green and lush fields visible from the highway...
