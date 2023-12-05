TOM EATON: Hold my drink, I’m about to shed a load of tears
05 December 2023 - 05:00
I’m told year-end work functions can be awkward. I wouldn’t know: as a freelance writer my year-end function is where I see it’s year-end and continue to function. But for our politicians, the next few weeks are going to be fraught with social peril.
Imagine, for example, the stilted conversation and careful avoiding of eye contact that’s going to happen at the Patriotic Alliance’s Christmas knees-up as members try not to bring up their attempt earlier this year to change the name of Beaufort West to Dubai West. ..
