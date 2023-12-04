National

Sheriff fails to attach ANC assets as party heads to court

The ANC faces liquidation after its failure to pay its debt to KwaZulu-Natal based printing and marketing company Ezulweni Investments

04 December 2023 - 13:50
UPDATED 04 December 2023 - 15:08
by Sisanda Mbolekwa
The sheriff of the court spotted outside the ANC’s headquarters in the Johannesburg CBD on Monday morning, December 4 2023. Picture: SUPPLIED.
An attempt by the sheriff of the court to attach property belonging to the ANC at its headquarters in Johannesburg on Monday failed after the party sought recourse from the Constitutional Court.

Officials from the office of the sheriff were seen at the party’s Chief Albert Luthuli House on Monday morning with the intention to seize assets worth more than R102m it owes a KwaZulu-Natal-based printing and marketing firm Ezulweni Investments.

Ezulweni supplied the party with campaign material during the 2019 general elections.

“The deputy sheriff could not attach ANC assets as the party has sought recourse with the Constitutional Court,” ANC national spokesperson Mahlengi Bhengu-Motsiri said.

Previously Ezulweni applied to seize assets worth more than R102m from the cash strapped party after it refused to pay,  despite two judgments in the company’s favour. One was handed down in September 2020 and the second, an appeal heard by a full bench of the Johannesburg high court in June 2022.

Last month the Supreme Court of Appeal upheld a decision of the Gauteng High Court which ruled against the ANC in the election banner dispute.

The ruling party’s fate lies with the highest court in its efforts to avoid liquidation to recover owed monies.

Updated with details of reasons why the attachment did not happen.

TimesLIVE

