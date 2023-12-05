NEWS FROM THE FUTURE: Silicon Valley in the heart of Africa
Tanzanian innovation hub challenges global stereotypes
05 December 2023 - 05:00
Dateline: November 29 2031
When I first met James Nkunda, about 10 years ago, he bubbled with energy and had a wild dream of placing his hometown Mwanza on the Venture Capital (VC) map, and with that, to divert many millions of investment dollars away from European and American cities. Mwanza, on the southern shores of Lake Victoria, sits in the centre of East Africa with easy access to Kampala (Uganda), Nairobi (Kenya), Dar es Salaam (Tanzania), and Kigali (Rwanda)...
