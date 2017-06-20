THE INSIDER: Insurance against bad dad ad

Lesson one of corporate blame-shifting: if you mess up badly, just blame a junior staffer for the embarrassment. OUTsurance’s Father’s Day video had a lot of people seeing red when the montage of daddy scenes showed many white fathers and just one black one engaging in positive activities with their kiddies.

Some said the advert was not just unrepresentative of SA, but suggested only white men made good fathers. OUTsurance quickly pulled the advert, blaming a junior staffer for the campaign and calling it an "unintentional oversight".

For a company that proclaims "You always get something out", it seems they also take quite seriously the business of always getting some big shot out of taking responsibility.

The Insider thinks blaming a junior for the mess may also have been an unintentional oversight.