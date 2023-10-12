KHAYA SITHOLE: Transnet undone by a lack of hard-core skills
Portia Derby’s best chance of success would have been to hire and retain technical specialists
Over the past month the government’s commitment to chaos has escalated across the key state entities in the public enterprises portfolio. Transnet and Eskom — the twin albatrosses of the economy that are simultaneously too big to fail and too big to fix — have been subjected to yet another round of leadership chaos.
Three years ago Portia Derby stepped into the hot seat at Transnet with the mandate of initiating its recovery from the decade of discord and discontent that had been engineered by the foot soldiers deployed by the ANC and its pliable associates and enablers from the private sector. The mission to undo the decade of corruption and clean out the company should have been one of the key performance indicators alongside the sustainability and viability of the organisation. ..
