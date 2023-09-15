KEVIN MCCALLUM: Marx’s injury a blow to remind the Boks why they’re champs
Adversity made him the best hooker, a lesson for his peers
15 September 2023 - 05:00
Well, sh*t. In the blink of an eye, in the twist of a knee, in the sigh of a statement from a gutted team, we heard that Malcolm Marx will play no further part in this Rugby World Cup.
You could blame the tentative purgatory of the first week of the Rugby World Cup for the loss of the best hooker in the world. It is where the fury of the opening matches, where might and mind tumble together in the early race to make a point can result in casualties. ..
