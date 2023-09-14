Sport / Rugby

Namibia make four changes for New Zealand game

All Blacks will be desperate to bounce back from an opening defeat by hosts France

14 September 2023 - 15:29
by NICK SAID
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now
Namibia coach Allister Coetzee, left, speaks with Italy coach Kieran Crowley before the Rugby World Cup France 2023 match at Stade Geoffroy-Guichard on September 9 2023 in Saint-Etienne, France. Picture: CATHERINE IVILL/GETTY IMAGES
Namibia coach Allister Coetzee, left, speaks with Italy coach Kieran Crowley before the Rugby World Cup France 2023 match at Stade Geoffroy-Guichard on September 9 2023 in Saint-Etienne, France. Picture: CATHERINE IVILL/GETTY IMAGES

Namibia have made four changes to their team to face New Zealand in a daunting Rugby World Cup Pool A clash in Toulouse on Friday, where they come up against an All Blacks side desperate to bounce back from an opening defeat by hosts France.

Fullback Cliven Loubser, prop Jason Benade, flanker Prince Gaoseb and centre Le Roux Malan all come into the starting team.

Namibia were beaten 52-8 in their opener against Italy, but the score only ballooned out in the closing stages and for much of the match they were in the contest.

The task will be significantly harder on Friday, though coach Allister Coetzee, who coached SA to four successive defeats against New Zealand in 2016 and 2017, has resisted making wholesale changes.

“We knew it was a tough pool,” Coetzee told reporters. “It is not scary, we really get excited about it. New Zealand are taking this game seriously.

“It is good for the competition. It is a great opportunity for our players and we are excited to play against them.”

Benade comes into the front row to replace Desiderius Sethie, while Gaoseb is in for Johan Retief, who moves to lock in place of Adriaan Ludick. Malan takes over from Danco Burger in the No 12 jersey.

Loubser wears the No 15 jersey as Divan Rossouw moves to the wing to replace JC Greyling.

Former Australia international Richard Hardwick gets another start at No 8 having impressed against Italy, where he beat the most defenders (8) and had the second-most carries (16) for Namibia.

“Comparing our team to last week’s, there are guys coming in and they can make a difference,” Coetzee said.

“New Zealand is a top nation. Our plan is to stop the momentum and break their rhythm.”

Namibia are still seeking their first win at a World Cup having lost all 23 games since their debut in 1999. It would be the biggest shock in rugby history were they to break their duck on Friday.

Namibia squad: Cliven Loubser, Gerswin Mouton, Johan Deysel (capt), Le Roux Malan,  Divan Rossouw, Tiaan Swanepoel, Damian Stevens, Richard Hardwick,  Prince Gaoseb, Wian Conradie, Tjiuee Uanivi, Johan Retief, Aranos Coetzee,  Torsten van Jaarsveld, Jason Benade.

Replacements: Louis van der Westhuizen, Desiderius Sethie, Haitembu Shikufa, Pieter-Jan van Lil, Adriaan Booysen, Max Katjijeko, Jacques Theron,  JC Greyling.

Reuters

‘Sharp’ Wales flyhalf Anscombe to finally make his World Cup bow

The 32-year-old missed the 2019 World Cup in Japan when he was injured in the warm-up fixtures
Sport
1 hour ago

Verstappen faces big test to continue record run

Marina Bay is not one of the 23 circuits where the champion has stood on top of the podium
Sport
1 hour ago
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now

Latest

1.
MARK ETHERIDGE: Canoe marathon teen queens share ...
Sport / Other Sport
2.
Springboks are dressed to the nines
Sport / Rugby
3.
Newcastle in need of a lift after faltering ...
Sport / Soccer
4.
Namibia make four changes for New Zealand game
Sport / Rugby
5.
New Zealand hope to avoid another Stokes ...
Sport / Cricket

Related Articles

Nienaber does a complete Bok overhaul

Sport / Rugby

Whitelock to receive record-equalling 148th All Blacks cap

Sport / Rugby

Fourie, finding a lease on life, ready for first Test at hooker

Sport / Rugby

England’s Curry banned for Japan, Chile games

Sport / Rugby

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.