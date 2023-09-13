JOHN DLUDLU: The Group of 20 may soon become a spent global force
Instead of calling Russia to order, the damp squib summit ended with softer language
Days after the recent Group of 20 (G20) summit in India it is becoming embarrassingly obvious that the New Delhi gathering of the world’s richest and poorest nations has turned out to be a damp squib. Worse, the formation itself could be drifting towards irrelevance.
To be fair to the host, India’s Prime Minister Narendra Modi, his government rolled out the red carpet to the guests. He also has to be commended for the hard work in cobbling together a lengthy, but mainly meaningless, declaration that could be signed by all parties including the West, China and Russia, who are at each other’s throats on many issues. ..
