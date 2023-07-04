Market focus remains on inflation, more interest rate hikes and global recession as the second half of the year begins
As unimpressive as I find the ANC Youth League, I think it was cruel and unfair of Cyril Ramaphosa to warn it at the weekend not to be “asleep during a revolution”. Most of the ANCYL is now deep in its 40s and 50s, and everyone knows people of that age need more naps, revolution or no.
It was also particularly unkind to disparage the ANCYL at the very conference at which it finally reconstituted itself as a permanent structure after floating in political limbo for the last eight years. Given that Ramaphosa has also not existed in physical form for roughly the same length of time, it seemed churlish and frankly uncalled for. ..
TOM EATON: Stuff the revolution, it’s time to sleep and eat
Economic Freedom Or Death team reminds us of a perhaps happier time when ANC Youth League still had youths
