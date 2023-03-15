Don’t ask Russia to stop Islamic militias in West Africa, US says

Markets still believe the US Fed will hike rates 25 basis points next week despite the stress in the US banking system
One of the greatest challenges is that we cannot always simply put ‘planet’ before ‘people’
Eskom chair Mpho Makwana says immediate goal is to crack down on rent-seeking maintenance contractors
Business Day TV speaks to Sisanda Mbolekwa, political reporter of the Sunday Times
Tenants in the industrial sector, particularly in manufacturing, are under enormous pressure with the ongoing electricity supply issues
Business Day TV speaks to RMB foreign exchange structurer, Rayno Nigrini
SA’s economic decline requires thinking differently and prioritising alternative options to aid a recovery
For a decade, offensive efforts have failed to stop an Islamist insurgency in West Africa that has killed thousands and displaced millions
Coach Rhulani Mokwena has so many top players available that he can shuffle his Sundowns pack without weakening the squad he takes to Khartoum.
Each of these statement high-jewellery pieces is an absolute knockout
Daboya, Ghana — US commanders leading annual counter-terrorism exercises in West Africa have urged coastal countries to depend on each other to contain a spreading Islamist insurgency, rather than non-Western powers, after Mali hired Russian mercenaries in 2022.
Relations between Russia and the US have become more hostile since Moscow invaded Ukraine over a year ago, and Washington and its allies oppose Russian influence in West Africa.
During drills earlier in March in northern Ghana, trainers urged troops to share phone numbers with foreign counterparts operating over poorly marked borders, often just a few kilometres apart. Elsewhere, soldiers have also learnt to use motorbikes, as the insurgents do, for their speed and manoeuvrability.
Overrun by Islamist groups, and amid a row with former colonial power France, Mali's military government hired private Russian military contractor Wagner Group in 2022, whose fighters are playing key roles in Ukraine, to combat the militants. This has worried Western governments and the UN who say the move has led to a spike in violence.
Mali, whose government took power in a 2021 military coup, has previously said Russian forces are not mercenaries but trainers helping local troops with equipment from Russia.
“You have governments with so many problems that they begin reaching out to other malign actors who are perhaps more exploitive of the resources in those countries,” Col Robert Zyla from US Special Operations Command Africa (SOCAF) said at exercises in Ghana.
“Contrast that with what we’re trying to bring, which are partnerships between neighbours and other democratic nations.”
In March’s exercises, soldiers patrolled barren scrubland dotted with thin bushes. At the centre of the strategy is engaging border communities and making sure armies work together in a region where frontiers span hundreds of miles of sparsely populated desert.
“No-one country can solve this by themselves,” Zyla said. “Going forward it will be about teaching countries in the region how to reach across borders and talk.”
Failure to stop insurgency
For a decade, offensive efforts have failed to stop an Islamist insurgency that has killed thousands and displaced millions. Security experts say it could get worse after thousands of French troops were forced out of Mali and Burkina Faso by military juntas earlier in 2023.
The main challenge is a lack of resources and large-scale international commitment to defence in one of the poorest parts of the world, experts said.
Ghana has bolstered troops in its northern regions. But it has no reconnaissance drones to monitor border areas, said Col Richard Kainyi Mensah, COO for Ghana's special operations brigade.
“Logistics and equipment are key,” he said. “Resources are limited.”
It is not clear what more resources the US and Europe are willing to give. The US has been reluctant to engage after four soldiers were killed in Niger in 2017. The UK, Germany and other nations are pulling troops from a UN peacekeeping mission in Mali as security worsens.
Earlier in March, Gen Michael Langley, the commander of US Africa Command, told journalists that “stabilisation and security” were its focus in Africa, without providing details.
Some believe that not enough is being done.
“There’s a lot of hesitancy to deploy more than we need to,” said Aneliese Bernard, director of Strategic Stabilization Advisors, a US-based risk advisory group. “The irony is that means we’re basically putting a Band-Aid on a severed limb.”
Timing is crucial, security experts and military officials said. Islamist violence that began in 2012 in Mali has spread. Armed groups have a foothold in coastal countries including Benin and Togo and threaten economic leaders Ivory Coast and Ghana.
Reuters
Would you like to comment on this article? Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
Don’t ask Russia to stop Islamic militias in West Africa, US says
For a decade, offensive efforts have failed to stop an Islamist insurgency in West Africa that has killed thousands and displaced millions
Daboya, Ghana — US commanders leading annual counter-terrorism exercises in West Africa have urged coastal countries to depend on each other to contain a spreading Islamist insurgency, rather than non-Western powers, after Mali hired Russian mercenaries in 2022.
Relations between Russia and the US have become more hostile since Moscow invaded Ukraine over a year ago, and Washington and its allies oppose Russian influence in West Africa.
During drills earlier in March in northern Ghana, trainers urged troops to share phone numbers with foreign counterparts operating over poorly marked borders, often just a few kilometres apart. Elsewhere, soldiers have also learnt to use motorbikes, as the insurgents do, for their speed and manoeuvrability.
Overrun by Islamist groups, and amid a row with former colonial power France, Mali's military government hired private Russian military contractor Wagner Group in 2022, whose fighters are playing key roles in Ukraine, to combat the militants. This has worried Western governments and the UN who say the move has led to a spike in violence.
Mali, whose government took power in a 2021 military coup, has previously said Russian forces are not mercenaries but trainers helping local troops with equipment from Russia.
“You have governments with so many problems that they begin reaching out to other malign actors who are perhaps more exploitive of the resources in those countries,” Col Robert Zyla from US Special Operations Command Africa (SOCAF) said at exercises in Ghana.
“Contrast that with what we’re trying to bring, which are partnerships between neighbours and other democratic nations.”
In March’s exercises, soldiers patrolled barren scrubland dotted with thin bushes. At the centre of the strategy is engaging border communities and making sure armies work together in a region where frontiers span hundreds of miles of sparsely populated desert.
“No-one country can solve this by themselves,” Zyla said. “Going forward it will be about teaching countries in the region how to reach across borders and talk.”
Failure to stop insurgency
For a decade, offensive efforts have failed to stop an Islamist insurgency that has killed thousands and displaced millions. Security experts say it could get worse after thousands of French troops were forced out of Mali and Burkina Faso by military juntas earlier in 2023.
The main challenge is a lack of resources and large-scale international commitment to defence in one of the poorest parts of the world, experts said.
Ghana has bolstered troops in its northern regions. But it has no reconnaissance drones to monitor border areas, said Col Richard Kainyi Mensah, COO for Ghana's special operations brigade.
“Logistics and equipment are key,” he said. “Resources are limited.”
It is not clear what more resources the US and Europe are willing to give. The US has been reluctant to engage after four soldiers were killed in Niger in 2017. The UK, Germany and other nations are pulling troops from a UN peacekeeping mission in Mali as security worsens.
Earlier in March, Gen Michael Langley, the commander of US Africa Command, told journalists that “stabilisation and security” were its focus in Africa, without providing details.
Some believe that not enough is being done.
“There’s a lot of hesitancy to deploy more than we need to,” said Aneliese Bernard, director of Strategic Stabilization Advisors, a US-based risk advisory group. “The irony is that means we’re basically putting a Band-Aid on a severed limb.”
Timing is crucial, security experts and military officials said. Islamist violence that began in 2012 in Mali has spread. Armed groups have a foothold in coastal countries including Benin and Togo and threaten economic leaders Ivory Coast and Ghana.
Reuters
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Related Articles
Several soldiers killed in Burkina Faso attack days after official French exit
Lavrov and Western envoys converge on Sudan
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.