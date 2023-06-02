Business Day TV speaks to Greg Katzellenbogen from Sanlam Private Wealth
The Presidential Climate Commission says increasing the use of renewables in SA’s energy mix from 7% to 40% by 2030 should end load-shedding.
Business Day TV spoke to Busa’s environment and energy manager Happy Khambule, who also sits on that commission.
WATCH: Presidential Climate Commission bets on renewables to end load-shedding
Business Day TV talks Busa’s environment and energy manager Happy Khambule
