WATCH: Presidential Climate Commission bets on renewables to end load-shedding

Business Day TV talks Busa’s environment and energy manager Happy Khambule

02 June 2023 - 16:12
The Presidential Climate Commission says increasing the use of renewables in SA’s energy mix from 7% to 40% by 2030 should end load-shedding.

Business Day TV spoke to Busa’s environment and energy manager Happy Khambule, who also sits on that commission.

