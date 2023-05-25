Tokyo’s Nikkei remained an outlier in the region and was up 0.5%
I started learning to drive a car when I was about 10 years old, I guess. My mother owned a 1962-63 Opel Kadett A, a two-door sedan that could do 0-100 km/h in a scintillating 21.3 seconds (though I wasn’t allowed to test that).
It had a manual gearbox, a 993cc engine, and a top speed of 120km/h (though I never got it there). Basic, basic, basic. A cheetah would’ve left us standing, and Usain Bolt would easily have beaten us in the 100m dash. ..
MARK BARNES: Lessons for reading from learning to drive Mom’s Kadett
The absence of the basic skill at an early stage of development bodes ill for children’s future
